Baltimore was in Major League Baseball's All-Star spotlight 30 years ago

30 years ago, Baltimore hosted its second and last MLB All-Star Game

30 years ago, Baltimore hosted its second and last MLB All-Star Game

30 years ago, Baltimore hosted its second and last MLB All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - Thirty years ago, Ken Griffey Jr. had possibly the greatest moment in Home Run Derby history - and it happened in Baltimore.

Griffey pummeled a pitch over Eutaw Street, 465 feet from home plate, which deflected off the B&O Warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A plaque is still on the Warehouse where the ball struck.

"I mean, it's like 460 feet or something, and you have to clear a 20-foot wall, so I wasn't expecting to hit it," Griffey said. "I didn't really hit that 'oooh-eee' type of home run. It's more of a line drive that keeps going."

Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13 will mark the 30th anniversary of when the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities last came to Baltimore.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Festivities were held in 1993, a year after Oriole Park at Camden Yards had opened in downtown Baltimore.

"It's a great opportunity for Baltimore to showcase the world the All-Star Game," Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter told WJZ.

Texas Rangers' Juan Gonzalez won the Home Run Derby, but it was Griffey's majestic home run that had the crowd of 50,000 erupting.

"It hit the warehouse!" Jon Miller, the public address announcer shouted.

The American League won the All-Star Game the next day.

Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. started and batted seventh for the American League. Mike Mussina, a pitcher, also represented the Orioles in the Mid-summer Classic.

Manager Cito Gaston, with the Toronto Blue Jays, opted not to pitch Mussina in front of the home crowd.

Kirby Puckett and Roberto Alomar homered for the American League and Gary Sheffield homered for the National League.

Prior to the All-Star Game, Baltimore native Al Kaline and Orioles Hall-of-Famer Brooks Robinson were honored, as was the 35th anniversary of the 1958 All-Star Game which was played at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium.

Baltimore rolled out the red carpet for stars and hosted numerous Gala events across the city.

"It's a lot of fun, get to see everybody. It's a nice event they are throwing for us," White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell said.