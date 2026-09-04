Video shows dust, debris after vacant building partially collapses onto Baltimore street

A building partially collapsed Friday morning in Baltimore, sending a cloud of dust and debris onto the street below.

Fortunately, the building was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The partial collapse happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. Fulton Avenue near Penn North.

CBS News Baltimore

Video from the scene appeared to show a three-story building with a large section missing. Piles of bricks and other debris could be seen crumbled onto the sidewalk and street.

Baltimore's police and fire departments responded to secure the scene, along with the Department of Transportation.

Streets in the surrounding area were closed to vehicles and pedestrians for some time.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the collapse or what's next for the remainder of the building.