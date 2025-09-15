Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians threaten strike over contract negotiations

Musicians of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra say they voted to authorize a strike if management continues to resist their request for fair compensation during contract negotiations.

The musicians are looking for base pay in line with other major 52-week orchestras.

They say the most recent contract, which expired Sunday, left salaries far below inflation and a freeze on the number of musicians.

The orchestra's opening season gala is set for September 20.

No timeline was given as to when the musicians would strike.

BSO's upcoming concerts

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs 130 concerts each year at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore, along with more concerts at The Music Center at the Strathmore in Rockville, Maryland.

The BSO performs annually for more than 275,000 people throughout Maryland and is currently under the direction of Music Director Jonathon Heyward, who began his inaugural season in September 2023.

The BSO is scheduled to perform "Heyward's Triumphant Beethoven" from Sept. 26 to 28, followed by Jurassic Park in Concert from Oct. 3 to 5.

