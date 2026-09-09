Baltimore police release footage to help identify suspects in Alexis Moore homicide

Baltimore police have released surveillance footage to seek the public's help in identifying suspects in the homicide of 38-year-old Alexis Moore.

Moore was killed at 3:16 a.m. on August 21 in the 3000 block of Ellerslie Avenue.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) released surveillance video on the department's Facebook page of alleged suspects. In the video, you can see two individuals exiting a vehicle. Then a short time later, those same individuals re-enter the vehicle in a rush.

A Metro Crime Stoppers reward for $8,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone who has information about this case or about these suspects is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

If individuals wish to remain anonymous, they can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.