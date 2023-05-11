Baltimore sues Hyundai, Kia over rampant car thefts

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has joined cities across the country in suing car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia, blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city this year on the companies' alleged cost-cutting measures.

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

The companies failed to equip their cars with industry-standard vehicle immobilization technology, according to the Baltimore Mayor's Office, leading to the thefts of a staggering 577 stolen Kias and Hyundais so far this year.

"These cost-cutting measures employed by Hyundai and Kia at the expense of public safety are unacceptable," said Mayor Brandon Scott in a statement. "They have left our residents vulnerable to crime and are significantly burdening our police resources."

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, auto thefts are up 95% this year, with Kia and Hyundais representing 41% of those stolen vehicles.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, the Mayor's Office said.

Cleveland, Seattle and St. Louis are among the slew of cities suing the automakers over the consequential design, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown was one of nearly two dozen attorneys general across the country who in March demanded Kia and Hyundai to take action against the crisis of car thefts.

Last month, Brown joined a coalition of 18 states calling for a federal recall of the theft-prone cars.

Kia and Hyundai announced changes earlier this year aimed to prevent thefts. The companies also shipped tens of thousands of anti-theft steering wheel locks across the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported Kia said the lawsuits are without merit, and that Hyundai said its vehicles meet federal safety requirements.