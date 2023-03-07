Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore health officials discuss sudden rise in sleep-related infant deaths

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore health officials discuss sudden rise in sleep-related infant deaths
Baltimore health officials discuss sudden rise in sleep-related infant deaths 00:57

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City health officials, including Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, joined supporting city agencies in warning residents after a spike in sleep-related infant deaths. 

There have been 18 sleep-related infant deaths in the area since December last year, officials said. Of those deaths, 11 occurred in Baltimore City, while 7 occurred in Baltimore County. 

"This is more than all of last year's sleep-related deaths total," Dzirasa said. "This is deeply concerning and we need to act quickly to address this issue by alerting the public including our parents, caregivers and providers, of the dangers of sleep-related deaths among infants. 

The officials reminded caregivers of key factors to avoid tragedy:

  • No smoking during pregnancy
  • Always place infants on their backs when sleeping
  • Remove any soft objects and choking hazard objects whilst sleeping 
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.