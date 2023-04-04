Watch CBS News
CFG Bank Arena supports BIPOC businesses in new partnership

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The sports and entertainment company, Oak View Group, the owners and developers of Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena announced a partnership that will support Black, indigenous, and people of color owned businesses.  

CFG is partnering with Fearless, a Baltimore based software and digital services firm, to launch of the "Fearless Impact Fund", a community fund that will support Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) owned businesses. 

Oak View Group has already pledged a one time investment of $50k to seed the fund. 

"We are partnering with Oak View Group to make CFG Bank Arena not only a place to connect world-renown artists and performers to our city, but also build a hub for Baltimore to connect underrepresented BIPOC business owners to the community, connect underrepresented BIPOC talent to employers, and connect individuals across lines of difference," Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa said

As part of the partnership, CFG Bank Arena's East Club will be named, "The Fearless Club".  It is the largest in-venue club space.  

April 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

