Baltimore hospital welcomes 2 of the area's first 2026 newborns

At least two babies were born in the Baltimore area shortly after the clock turned to midnight in the new year.

Sinai Hospital says a baby boy was born at 12:35 a.m. on January 1, 2026, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Nearly 20 minutes later, a baby girl named Sage Marie was born at the same hospital, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Sage's mother said doctors told her the baby was expected to be born on New Year's Day, but she didn't think it would happen.

"She's already sassy," mother Shellby Hudson said. "She be rolling her eyes, and stuff. My baby is going to be blessed."

It's unclear if there are other newborns in the Baltimore area born earlier on New Year's Day than the two at Sinai Hospital.