23-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in East Baltimore

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the early morning hours Sunday in the Station North neighborhood, according to city Police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Falls Road after receiving a report of a shooting at that location around 3:14 a.m.

They found a 23-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.