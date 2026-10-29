Shooting at apartment building in downtown Baltimore leaves woman dead, man detained for questioning

A woman was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building in downtown Baltimore and police say a man was taken into custody for questioning.

Police responded to a home in the unit block of North Calvert Street around 2 a.m. on reports of a shooting, said a statement by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

After arriving on the scene, officers found a 23-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency responders also went to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, the statement said.

Police said they took a 24-year-old man into custody for questioning about the incident.

BPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.