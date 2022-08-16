Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized in West Baltimore shooting & hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Two men were hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in West Baltimore followed by a hit-and-run, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street, according to preliminary details released by Baltimore Police.

Officers called to the scene found a 55-year-old man who had graze wounds to his arm, stomach and back, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle, which struck a 27-year-old man near the corner of West Baltimore Street and South Carrollton Avenue, police said.

He too was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

It is believed that the pedestrian was intentionally hit, police said.

No information about the suspect, vehicle or a possible motive, was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.



