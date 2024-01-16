Separate shootings leave teen injured, man killed within 24 hours in East Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Residents of Belair-Edison have heard gunfire echo across their neighborhood twice within 24 hours as two people were struck by bullets in separate incidents.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities.

He had been shot multiple times in the upper body and head, police said.

Snowflakes fell across the crime scene as crime lab technicians collected evidence and took photographs of the stretch of street where he took his last breath.

The few neighborhood residents who were out and about walked around the crime scene tape as they traveled quickly toward a warm space that could shelter them from an Artic blast that was sweeping across the state.

On Tuesday, gunfire erupted again in the 3200 block of Harwell Avenue—less than two blocks away from where staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had collected the body of the 39-year-old man.

That's where a 17-year-old boy was struck by a bullet that injured his face, according to authorities.

Police said the teenager approached officers who were patrolling the area near the intersection of Mayfield Avenue and Belair Road to let them know he had been shot at 6:47 p.m.

Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood has been rocked by the occasional spurt of violence in the past. Police records show that gunfire erupted in the neighborhood several times in 2023, killing three people.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot near the intersection of Belair Road and Erdman Avenue on March 1, 2023. He was rushed to the hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

A 52-year-old woman was found shot inside a house in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace on July 8, 2023. Cynceray Washington-Greene, 52, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Police arrested Neil Cole-El, who was 56 at the time, in connection with the shooting.

He had flagged down officers to notify them of the shooting that day and told them that a person who had entered his home to sell him an illegal firearm had accidentally shot Washington-Greene, according to charging documents.

A few days later, on July 15, 28-year-old Demetrik Wallace was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue.