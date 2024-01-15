Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | January 15, 2024
Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | January 15, 2024 01:30

BALTIMORE - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 9:19 p.m. to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 10:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.