Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE - A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 9:19 p.m. to the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.