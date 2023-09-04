Baltimore Schools without air conditioning under modified schedules amid heat wave

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City schools without air conditioning either dismiss early or hold virtual learning on Tuesday and Wednesday as a potentially record-breaking heat wave looms over the second week of school.

At the 10 city schools without air conditioning, students in grades 2 through 12 will have live virtual classes from home.

Students in Kindergarten and first grade will attend in person on an early release schedule. The school district said the students' learning spaces will be moved to air-conditioned rooms. Transportation and meals will be provided.

Pre-Kindergarten students will have asynchronous virtual learning, with early learning staff available to support the students virtually.

The district said each school has a learning plan to support students, including those with special education or other needs, and will contact families to share details.

The current forecast calls for the high temperatures to continue through the week. City schools said it will provide further updates by noon on Wednesday.