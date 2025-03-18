Baltimore County mother outraged after alleging school bus aide assaulted autistic son

The Baltimore County Public School District is investigating allegations that a school bus aide assaulted an autistic 7th-grader, prompting outrage from his mother.

The mother tells WJZ that the school bus aide put her hand around the student's neck and slammed him to the ground at Cockeysville Middle School.

"He said that his body went into shock when it was happening because he couldn't believe it was happening," said Christina, the student's mother.

Christina says she's angered by the lack of transparency and how she learned about the alleged incident.

She told WJZ that her son's residential mental health therapist.

"OK, so Thursday I got a call from my son's therapist explaining that she had some information for me, and I'm thinking it was something about something else," Christina said. "Unfortunately it wasn't."

"Put him in shock"

Christina claims the school's assistant principal confirmed that after talking with other student witnesses, the alleged incident did happen.

In the aftermath, the mother is left wondering what the district is doing to protect her son.

"He has autism, but he also has anxiety," Christina said. "It also put him in shock, and in fear, because you know they like to fixate on things, and he kept asking me over the weekend, is she going to be coming back and how are they going to fix the situation?"

Christina isn't sure how the situation will be fixed but she says she wants the bus attendant to be held accountable.

Baltimore County schools said in a statement," "The school was only recently made aware of the concern and immediately made notification to the Department of Transportation to begin an investigation. I can share that the aide has been removed from that bus."

A police report has been filed while the district conducts its own investigation.

"Yeah, absolutely I want charges filed because you don't put your hands on somebody's kid," Christina said. "I feel like they're lying to me, they're trying to cover up things. I need to know what's going on."