Baltimore Safe Streets worker will face federal gun charges, not attempted murder

A Baltimore Safe Streets worker is not being charged in a shooting that injured a man outside of a Park Heights gas station, but instead will face a federal gun charge.

Antoine Burton, 51, was arrested after shooting a 40-year-old man on June 7. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, and gun crimes.

Burton was on probation for a gun conviction at the time of the shooting.

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office told CBS News Baltimore that the attempted murder charges were dropped because of the new federal gun charge.

Burton was indicted in federal court in 2020 for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was placed on a three-year probation in January 2024. He was also convicted of other charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

"Strongest path to holding this repeat violent offender accountable"

State's Attorney Ivan Bates said the "Nolle Prosequi" was issued against Burton after determining that the federal system "provides the strongest path to holding this repeat violent offender accountable and protecting public safety."

Bates added, "By referring the firearm prosecution to our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office, he faces potential penalties not only for the federal gun charges but also for violating his federal supervision. Based on his criminal history, he may also qualify as an Armed Career Criminal, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to a maximum of Life in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Collectively, these penalties could keep Mr. Burton incarcerated well into his late 60s or early 70s."

Bates said his office could still prosecute Burton for the attempted murder charge.

Burton was arrested after the alleged shooting

Police said Burton shot a man twice after an altercation at a gas station in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Burton was arrested near his home in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway and was taken to the Central Booking facility.

He started working for Safe Streets on March 31, 2025, at the Belvedere location, which is operated by LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope.

Surveillance video shows shooting

CBS News Baltimore obtained security video that shows a man, who appears to be Burton, following someone out of the gas station, aiming and firing a handgun twice.

The victim, who is a 40-year-old man, was shot in the leg and back, according to court records. He ran from the gas station to another store and was bleeding, according to investigators.