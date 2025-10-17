Baltimore Running Festival to bring major traffic disruptions Saturday

The 25th annual Baltimore Running Festival will take place Saturday, bringing widespread road closures, parking restrictions and commercial vehicle limitations across downtown Baltimore.

The full list of road closures and restrictions is available on the Baltimore City Department of Transportation website.

Traffic restrictions for Baltimore Running Fesitval Baltimore City Department of Transportation

More than 14,000 runners are expected to participate in this year's event, the city said.

Pratt Street will be fully closed to traffic from Charles Street to Light Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. Some lane closures along Light Street were already underway as of Friday evening.

Several parking restrictions will also go into effect starting Friday night.

The races are scheduled to begin at various times and locations between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers should anticipate traffic stops and significant delays. City officials advise planning alternate routes outside the racecourse, specifically:

North of 33rd Street

South of McComas Street

West of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

East of Highland Avenue

Drivers traveling within those boundaries are encouraged to complete their trips before the races begin or wait until the event ends.

Public transportation is strongly recommended.

A map of the impacted roads and a complete list of closures and restrictions are available on wjz.com.

