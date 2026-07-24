Baltimore's Summer 2026 Restaurant Week starts today

Baltimore is kicking off its Summer 2026 Restaurant Week on Friday -- just in time for a beautiful weekend.

The city is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the event, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Diners have 10 days to score discounted meals from dozens of eateries.

The event's website features 75 local restaurants, and diners can search by neighborhood, cuisine, menu type and price.

There are even filters to search for dietary information, like gluten free or vegetarian options, as well as ownership, including BIPOC, Black, LGBT or Women owned establishments.

Here's a look at some of the deals

Restaurants are offering brunch, lunch, dinner or carryout options, with prices ranging from $10-25, $30-45 or $50-65.

Limoncello Baltimore lists a two-course lunch for $25, with the choice of an appetizer and main dish, and then a three-course dinner for $55, with a choice of appetizer, main and dessert.

Michael's Steak and Lobster House is offering a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $55.

Seppia has a three-course dinner for $45, including a first course, entree and dessert.

Tio Pepe is offering a three-course dinner for $55, along with a $15 flight of wine.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants and their menu offerings. You can also download the "Let's Rally" app to find deals on the go.