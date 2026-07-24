Spectacular summer weather in Baltimore this weekend

Plan for an exceptional weekend of weather across Baltimore and most of Maryland starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.

The only exception may be a few showers across western Maryland on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The rest of the state will enjoy completely dry weather with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

Comfortable weekend weather

Humidity levels are low, the heat and storms have departed, and wildfire smoke has dispersed. We are now in one of the nicest stretches of weather for the entire month of July. We will continue this trend through much of the weekend with the exception of a few showers across western Maryland.

Anticipate more awesome late July weather through Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Friday and Saturday afternoons. Sunday will be a touch warmer, but still manageable humidity levels. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Your weekend is mainly rain-free with the exception of some pop-up showers and isolated storms along and west of the I-81 corridor. The best chance for these pop-up showers would be during the afternoon and early evening hours. Despite the chance of rain, the showers will be hit or miss, so the weekend is far from a washout.

Storms to start next week

Warmer and muggier weather returns next Monday. In addition, thunderstorms will also develop Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday may also feature more storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening may become strong to severe, so the First Alert Weather Team has tagged Tuesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. Storms Tuesday could contain damaging winds, hail, downpours, and intense lightning.

The weather should dry out by Thursday leaving us with some nice traditional late July weather - sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.