Baltimore restaurant owner asks community for support after costly vandalism

The owner of a Baltimore restaurant is asking the community for help after someone smashed a window at her business, leaving her with costly repairs that she says her insurance will not cover.

Elisa Milan said The Empanada Lady, located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, was vandalized Thursday, Oct. 8.

Video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows a man walking down the street before picking up an object and appearing to throw it through the restaurant's window. He then continues walking.

The damage left shattered glass and a large hole in the building.

Milan said the restaurant reopened the following day, but the incident has been emotionally and financially difficult.

Now, she's encouraging people to visit The Empanada Lady, enjoy some empanadas and show their support as she works to cover the cost of the damage.

"I really do want to encourage people to show up and support us as we try to deal with this very expensive vandalism by supporting the business," Milan said. "Come dine in if you can, come see the team. Come give somebody a hug. Really just show up and experience The Empanada Lady."

Milan said she has already seen a spike in business since the incident, but hopes the community will continue to show up and support the restaurant.