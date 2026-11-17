Residents in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood are calling for changes to make streets safer for pedestrians after a deadly hit-and-run claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

The Canton Community Association discussed possible safety measures during a meeting Tuesday, days after Michael Hubbard was struck and killed on the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street.

Baltimore police have recovered the vehicle involved in the crash and identified a strong person of interest, Major Alfredo Cadiz told residents. No arrests have been made.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ from the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street shows a loud thud at approximately 2:20 a.m., followed by a vehicle speeding away and turning northbound onto South Linwood Avenue.

Cadiz said investigators recovered the vehicle outside of Canton but did not provide additional details about the person of interest or whether the vehicle had been stolen.

Canton residents call for traffic safety changes

Amanda Bourgeois, president of the Canton Community Association, said reckless driving is a daily concern in the neighborhood, particularly around Canton Square.

"Every day, all the time, it's not necessarily speeding. It's running stop signs, it's not paying attention," Bourgeois said.

Residents discussed several potential changes to improve pedestrian safety, including installing speed bumps and raised crosswalks and increasing police patrols in the area.

Canton resident Nelson Lowman said he believes the neighborhood needs a designated pedestrian-only area.

"I think kicking the can down the road associated with pedestrian traffic there has to stop. We need to put in a pedestrian-only zone there. Maybe it's just at nighttime or something, but these half measures around speed bumps and things like that, it's just not working," Lowman said.

Bourgeois said the meeting was the beginning of a broader conversation about how to address traffic concerns and prevent another tragedy.

She said there is an opportunity to push for changes while the community is focused on the issue.

"I would say if I could feel the most confident ever, right now there is a window of opportunity here to apply some pressure to get some things implemented," Bourgeois said.

The Canton Community Association said it plans to hold additional meetings to discuss possible safety improvements.

Police continue investigating fatal hit-and-run

Hubbard, 42, was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The driver left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Baltimore police Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.