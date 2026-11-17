Surveillance video obtained by WJZ captures the moments surrounding a deadly hit-and-run in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood early Sunday morning, showing a loud thud followed by a vehicle speeding away.

Baltimore police identified the victim as 42-year-old Michael Hubbard. He was a teaching assistant at an elementary school in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street around 2:45 a.m. and found him suffering from severe injuries, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WJZ obtained surveillance video from the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street showing the moments around the crash at approximately 2:20 a.m. The video captures a loud thud, followed by a vehicle speeding away and turning northbound onto S. Linwood Avenue.

Baltimore police identified the victim as 42-year-old Michael Hubbard. He was a teaching assistant at an elementary school in Anne Arundel County. Contributed photo

WJZ also obtained video from the 700 block of S. Linwood Avenue at 2:22 a.m. showing a vehicle speeding northbound.

Felicia Richardson was with Hubbard that night celebrating her new job. She said she left Hubbard to find their ride home. When she returned, her friend was dead.

"I didn't know it was Mike at the time until I went and looked at him, and then I saw him laying there lifeless," Richardson said. "It's just a thought I can't get out of my head. It's really traumatic."

Richardson said she tried calling 911 but received a message placing her on hold.

"When I called 911, we got a please hold message and a bunch of noise. I hung up and tried calling back, and hung up and tried calling back, and several others did that too," Richardson said.

She said she continued calling 911 and the police non-emergency number. She also told WJZ she contacted a nearby hospital. On social media, several neighbors have also raised concerns about how long it took first responders to arrive.

Baltimore police identified the victim as 42-year-old Michael Hubbard. He was a teaching assistant at an elementary school in Anne Arundel County. Contributed photo

The Canton Community Association said security cameras in the area captured video of the crash, which happened outside Claddagh Pub. The association did not share the video with WJZ but confirmed the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. It said an ambulance arrived approximately 20 minutes later and police arrived at 2:46 a.m.

The Canton Community Association said security cameras in the area captured video of the crash, which happened outside Claddagh Pub. The association did not share the video with WJZ but confirmed the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. It said an ambulance arrived approximately 20 minutes later and police arrived at 2:46 a.m. Contributed photo

The Baltimore City Fire Department, which operates the city's dispatch center, provided a different timeline. The department said multiple calls were made, with several callers providing incorrect addresses.

The initial call was processed at 2:30 a.m., and first responders were dispatched at 2:36 a.m., according to the department. The first engine company arrived at 2:42 a.m., followed by a medic unit one minute later. Hubbard was transported to the hospital at 2:55 a.m.

The department said there was no dispatch system outage or technical issue during the incident.

"Our call takers, dispatchers and crews work to get help to residents as quickly as possible, and the department reviews incidents like this as part of its standard quality assurance process. Our thoughts are with everyone affected," the department said in a statement.

After reviewing security video, the Canton Community Association said the striking vehicle had been parked down the block from Claddagh Pub. The driver was standing outside the vehicle with the engine running before speeding down O'Donnell Street.

"Immediately got in the vehicle and floored it and perhaps was looking towards the victim to see when he was crossing the road, so maybe there was intent," said Joe Koehler, public safety chairman for the Canton Community Association. "I'm going to leave that for the police to investigate, but it is worrisome that that may have been an issue as well."

The association said the vehicle was a black sedan.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Baltimore police Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Community group calls for changes

Neighbors are expected to gather Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at United Evangelical Church for a quarterly Canton Community Association meeting. State lawmakers, Councilman Mark Parker and police representatives are expected to attend and answer questions from residents.

The association is calling for several changes to make Canton Square safer. It wants police to deploy more officers to the area on weekend nights and expand the Entertainment District Unit, which operates in Federal Hill and Fells Point, to Canton.

The Canton Community Association said security cameras in the area captured video of the crash, which happened outside Claddagh Pub. The association did not share the video with WJZ but confirmed the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. It said an ambulance arrived approximately 20 minutes later and police arrived at 2:46 a.m. Contributed photo

The group is also asking for O'Donnell Street to be closed to vehicle traffic on busy nights and for additional speed bumps to be installed.

"We really need to get our act together, and we're seeing a reverse of the current trend of crime going down, and it seems like in this area it's going back up," Koehler said.

Beloved teaching assistant remembered

Hubbard is being remembered for his warm personality and positive energy. He worked as a teaching assistant at Odenton Elementary School, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

In a letter to families, school principal Dessolene Davis described Hubbard as one of the kindest people anyone could meet.

The Canton Community Association said security cameras in the area captured video of the crash, which happened outside Claddagh Pub. The association did not share the video with WJZ but confirmed the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. It said an ambulance arrived approximately 20 minutes later and police arrived at 2:46 a.m. Contributed photo

"He always had a smile on his face, never spoke negatively about others, and could find something positive in even the most challenging situations. He took immense pride in his work and in being part of the Odenton Elementary School family. More than a colleague, he was a friend to many members of our team. His presence brought warmth and positivity to our school, and his absence will be felt more deeply than words can express," the letter read.

Richardson said she has been friends with Hubbard since middle school and is heartbroken by his death.

"Mike had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone. He has a massive friend group. He's the kind of person that could go into a room of people and make friends with everybody within an hour," Richardson said.