Baltimore residents push back on proposed data center bill

Baltimore residents continue to push back against a data center bill before the City Council.

Many people spoke during a Thursday hearing on Council Bill 26-0174, introduced by Councilwoman Phylicia Porter.

The bill would require data centers to obtain a conditional use permit. It would also establish a health equity assessment as part of the permit application process.

The assessment would examine potential health impacts within a 1.5-mile radius of a proposed data center.

Porter also announced amendments to the bill, including updating the definition of a data center and changing the agency responsible for reviewing the health assessment to the Office of Sustainability.

"Baltimore has an opportunity through the health equity assessment requirement to directly counter that and push the burden of disclosure on the developer and not the community," Porter said.

Porter said she understands the pushback in Baltimore and across the country.

"Once a vote is called to ban data centers, I welcome that in this chamber, but as of right now, there is not current legislation to ban data centers," Porter said.

The bill was not up for a vote Thursday. The hearing came one day after city leaders met with agencies to discuss the potential impact data centers could have on Baltimore.

"Dismiss it. We don't need it."

Despite the lack of a vote, residents made their opposition to the bill clear during Thursday's hearing.

"AI data centers will threaten the lives of our children," one resident said.

"This will only add to that heat pollution, add to noise pollution," another resident said.

Hillary Gonzalez, founder of the People's Green Liberation Coalition, said those concerns extend beyond City Hall. Gonzalez said the group's petition has garnered nearly 8,500 signatures.

"Those are all Baltimore City residents and voters who want to see a full ban of data centers in the city," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said there is still time for councilmembers to act.

"If you don't want to put it on the table just yet, extend the moratorium," Gonzalez said. "Give us more time. Let the study be concluded and listen to the constituents who want a ban."

Porter said she welcomes the idea of strengthening the city's moratorium. She also said her bill aligns with the moratorium and that the moratorium would not be lifted if the bill is approved.

"I feel like the industry is putting a lot of pressure on not just the city but on Maryland as a whole," Gonzalez said. "I think the entire industry is rushing to build as many data centers as they possibly can before there's more regulations. So, yes, I do feel like this is being rushed."

Councilman opposes data center bill

Councilman Mark Conway has also joined residents in opposing the bill.

"Let's be clear about what this bill does. Despite how it has been presented, it creates a back door for data centers, with approval requirements that fall far short of protecting Baltimore residents," Conway said.

Conway also questioned language in Section 5-411(d) that would allow a project to move forward if decision-makers determine that a "compelling public interest" outweighs the project's negative impact on a community's public health burden.

"That raises an important question: How much additional burden should a Baltimore neighborhood be expected to accept in the name of a broader public interest?" Conway said. "We need a much clearer standard, particularly when communities already facing environmental and public health challenges could be affected."