The final of three Public Service Commission meetings was held Wednesday night, giving Baltimore residents another opportunity to voice their concerns about BGE's proposed rate increase.

"Please refuse BGE's proposed rate hike," one customer said.

"Make history, say no to this request," another said.

"I want to urge you guys to reconsider this proposal," another Baltimore resident said.

The message from many customers was clear: They do not want to pay more for their energy bills.

"We can no longer foot the bill for continued CEO bonuses and private yachts at the expense of Baltimore resident safety and financial well-being," one person said during the meeting.

"People cannot keep up with it, and I don't want to hear about people freezing to death because they don't have heat," another said.

BGE says rate increase would fund infrastructure improvements

If approved by the Public Service Commission, BGE customers would see an average increase of $8 on their monthly bills.

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said the proposed increase is partly driven by rising labor and material costs. He said the money would go toward critical expenses, including replacing utility poles, restoring service after storms and replacing failed equipment.

"This rate case represents the minimum investment we need to make to make sure that when you go and flip the lights on, they come on. That when you need to use your stove, it goes on. That when you need air conditioning in the summer, it goes on," Alexopulos said.

Alexopulos said BGE is trying to balance reliable service with affordability and has put other projects on hold to manage costs.

Baltimore resident describes struggle to pay utility bills

But some residents, including Sheron Thornton, said they are already struggling to keep up with their bills.

"I can't pay all these bills. I can't pay the water bill. I can't pay gas and electric bill. I can't buy food. It's hard, it's a struggle," Thornton said.

Thornton said she is waiting to hear back about assistance. In the meantime, she owes $5,000 and received a shutoff notice last month.

"I didn't mean to come up here and spread no tears. I'm just saying it's hard, and considering what's happening now and them wanting to increase the rate that they do every time they request it, this has got to stop. They have to think of us," Thornton said.

BGE customers can find information about available assistance at bge.com/heretohelp.

The PSC is expected to make a final decision on the proposed rate increase by the end of January.