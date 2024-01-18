Baltimore residents brace for second winter storm to hit Maryland in 2024

BALTIMORE -- People who live in the Baltimore area stocked up on groceries ahead of the snowstorm that is projected to roll through Maryland overnight.

Some folks said they wanted to stock up on supplies just in case they got stuck inside their homes. Others said they hoped not to see conditions that mirrored the storm that slammed into the state on Monday.

"We got to the market, got some food, snacks," Baltimore resident Howard Smith said. "Depends on how long we think we will be snowed in."

Many school districts are already planning to cancel classes or implement delays as bitterly cold winds, snow, and ice impede travel conditions.

Highway officials told WJZ that crews will be deployed at midnight to clear the roads of hazards ahead of the morning commute.

"The residual salt from the previous storm this week is giving us ample salt content on the pavement so that's going to act as retreat treatment agent," State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.

Monday's snowstorm dumped inches of snow across the region, marking the first major snowfall in Maryland in more than half a decade.

"We haven't had snow in years," Baltimore resident Navid Nasir said. "So, it's alright. I'm good with it."