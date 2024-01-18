Maryland Weather: More Snow Coming Friday

BALTIMORE --

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA FROM FRIDAY TO FRIDAY EVENING*

Clouds will increase across the area today ahead of the next storm system. Expect highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temps in the 20s. Chances for snow will be moving in after midnight and spreading into Central Maryland during the pre-dawn hours Friday. This light snow will potentially affect the morning commute on Friday, especially on untreated roads. Given the cold temperatures of late, any snow that falls will readily stick to the roads.

Snow will continue through the mid and late morning before tapering off later in the afternoon. Snow totals of 1-3" are expected across the region with locally up to 4" near the PA Border. The lowest totals will occur across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore where around an inch will fall.

It will turn windy and colder Friday evening. Winds will gust out of the NW at 20-30 mph creating wind chills in the teens. Any melting that occurs during the day Friday will refreeze, so slick spots are possible into Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be very cold. Wind chills will be more of an issue Saturday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will dip into the single digits. If attending the RAVENS GAME on Saturday, dress warmly! Lows both Saturday and Sunday night will be well down into the teens.

The warm-up begins next week with highs getting above freezing Monday with temps approaching 50 by mid-week. Rain chances make their return by Wednesday with no chance for wintry weather after Friday anytime soon.