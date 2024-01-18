CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Maryland schools closed or delayed Friday as more snow moves in

BALTIMORE -- Several school districts in the Baltimore area will be closed or delayed as more winter weather moves into Maryland overnight Thursday into Friday.

Closures:

Harford County Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Cecil County

Carroll County

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the area from Friday to Friday evening.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with temps in the 20s. Chances for snow will be moving in after midnight and spreading into Central Maryland during the pre-dawn hours Friday. This light snow will potentially affect the morning commute on Friday, especially on untreated roads. Given the cold temperatures of late, any snow that falls will readily stick to the roads.

