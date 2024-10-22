Baltimore commuters give feedback as MTA works to finalize Red Line light rail plans

BALTIMORE -- The public provided feedback on Tuesday as the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) continues finalizing its plans for the Red Line light rail project, which would connect east and west Baltimore through downtown.

MTA leaders held the first of another round of community meetings on this project at the Vivian T. Thomas Academy in West Baltimore.

Some residents said this transit system would make Baltimore easier to access, while others argued the city has other pressing needs.

Where should the transit service be built?

Commuters were asked where they want to see the east-to-west transit service built in downtown Baltimore.

The project's goal is to address a significant gap in east-west transit service from Bayview to Woodlawn, through downtown Baltimore.

"The maps that I've seen, that come southwest to southeast are perfect because those are underserved areas," said Baltimore resident Mark Hughes. "It would create jobs. It would create connections for businesses to thrive. It's just a no-brainer and it should've been done."

Three Red Line routes

Transportation officials presented three alternative routes for the Red Line.

The first option uses tunnels along Cooks Lane and downtown Baltimore.

The second option runs mostly on the north end with additional stops through downtown Baltimore toward Eastern Avenue.

The third option runs on the southern end of the city along Boston Street.

"We want to make sure we can bring people from the east side to the west side for jobs, for entertainment, for health benefits, so having that connectivity will just make us a stronger city," said Red Line Communications Director Ken Melton.

The public provided feedback on Tuesday as the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) continues finalizing its plans for the Red Line light rail project, which would connect east and west Baltimore through downtown. CBS News Baltimore

The public provided feedback on Tuesday as the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) continues finalizing its plans for the Red Line light rail project, which would connect east and west Baltimore through downtown. CBS News Baltimore

The public provided feedback on Tuesday as the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) continues finalizing its plans for the Red Line light rail project, which would connect east and west Baltimore through downtown. CBS News Baltimore

Revived Red Line relaunch

The Red Line project has been in the works for decades through years of pushback between different administrations. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore last year announced a revived effort to relaunch the project.

Last summer, the state picked the light rail option over the bus system for the roughly 14-mile line that would cut commuters' time in half.

"I believe in the idea of having a robust public transit system," said Baltimore resident Ehan Gnanendran.

Not on board

Not everyone is on board with a new rail line.

"I think affordable housing would be a better use for money than the system they have here," Baltimore resident Lynn Harris said. "We already have things in place like this subway."

Transportation officials say funding remains scarce and construction is still a ways away.