Baltimore Red Cross volunteer deploys to California for LA wildfire assistance

BALTIMORE -- Reynaldo Vega, a Baltimore-based volunteer with the American Red Cross, deployed to California Friday to assist residents impacted by devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Vega, a Community Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross, says he's assisted in flooding relief, and supported families impacted by the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore. This will be Vega's first time providing assistance in a wildfire.

"This will be my first time supporting a wildfire. So I am very excited to get out there because I have been training and preparing myself for these types of situations, and I feel that I'm ready," Vega said.

Vega says his belief in helping others is the reason he volunteers with the Red Cross.

"I believe in my own personal values of being caring, compassionate, and going out there. I really do believe it is on us as a society, as a community to support each other, especially our most vulnerable communities in these type of instances," Vega said. "I enjoy being part of an organization that exists that provides me those tools and resources to go help in a way that I maybe would not have been able to help individually."

Red Cross crews are preparing for reduced air quality, dry terrains, and high winds - conditions that have not been seen before in the portions of Los Angeles impacted by the wildfires.

Vega said there are ways you can assist the American Red Cross in its mission to help in California.

To find out how you can help, you can visit the American Red Cross website. To donate, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999.

Wildfires devastate Southern California.

So far, at least 27 people have died, and 12,000 structures have been destroyed as a result of the fires that have raged through Los Angeles, CBS News reported.

As of Friday, wildfires in the Palisades, and Eaton are still burning after almost two full weeks.

Strong winds which had been contributing to the spread of the fires have reportedly weakened, giving firefighters some relief in working to reduce the flames.

Tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County are still under evacuation orders in the Palisades and Eaton fire zones from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.