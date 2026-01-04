Baltimore Ravens fans load buses for big game in Pittsburgh courtesy of Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Baltimore Ravens fans loaded up on charter buses on Sunday at Jimmy's Famous Seafood to go into enemy territory for a winner-take-all game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the storied rivalry between the two AFC North foes, which spans approximately 60 games, this is the first time this game has meant either a playoff berth or the end of the season. The winner will claim the AFC North title and will host a playoff game next weekend.

So, to represent Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, Jimmy's Seafood led its popular road trip TailGOAT.

"Winner takes all between the Ravens and the Steelers. There's a little something in the air knowing that this is either the start of our run or we are going home," said Jimmy's Seafood owner John Minadakis

The charter buses featured 99% Ravens' fans, and one Steeler fan, all hoping their team would be victorious.

"Someone has to represent the darkside, six-time Super Bowl champions at that," said Pittsburgh fan Steven Emeigh.

Fans preparing to travel on the buses said this trip offered them a chance to party and enjoy the experience without having to make the three-plus-hour drive. The trip included food, drinks, game tickets, and the pregame tailgate experience.

"We were already going to go to the game, but we didn't want to drive there," said Ravens fan Tonae Lee. "When we saw the information for the tailgate, and they were having a bus, we were like, 'Let's join the festivities.'"

Ravens' fans feel optimistic

The Ravens' season has been a rollercoaster, which has included star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing several games. However, Jackson will be back on Sunday night to lead Baltimore's offense.

Jackson passed for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Ravens' 27-22 loss to the Steelers on Dec. 7.

This time, Baltimore fans are optimistic about redemption.

"This season has had a lot of ups and downs but we can redeem it tonight, and if we win, we will make the playoffs," Ravens fan Aaron Scott said.

The Ravens started the season 1-5, which included a four-game losing streak, followed by a five-game winning streak. Jackson has missed four games this season, including last week's 41-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

But, on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Ravens have a chance to get into the playoffs, and possibly make a run at the Super Bowl.

"It has been an up-and-down year, we've had a lot of injuries," said Ravens fan Chris Dugan. "It would be a tough pill to swallow, but we've overcome adversity this year, and I am leaning toward the Ravens getting a big win."

"This is a really big game and that's why we are going to win," added Ravens fan Nick Wynn.