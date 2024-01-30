Taylor Swift or good football? Ravens-Chiefs was most-watched AFC Championship Game ever

Rob Long, from 105.7 The Fan, breaks down Ravens playoff loss

Rob Long, from 105.7 The Fan, breaks down Ravens playoff loss

Rob Long, from 105.7 The Fan, breaks down Ravens playoff loss

BALTIMORE - Was it Taylor Swift or was it because two powerhouse football teams were slugging it out last Sunday in Baltimore?

Whatever the reason, eyes were glued to the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most-watched AFC Championship Game ever, according to the NFL.

It was also CBS' most-watched non-Super Bowl program since the 1994 Winter Olympics in primetime on Feb. 25, 1994.

The NFL ON CBS delivers the most-watched AFC Championship Game ever with more than 55 million viewers.



Sunday's game peaked with more than 64 million viewers.



CBS Sports leads all networks with its best postseason viewership since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, including… pic.twitter.com/3AgeMDxy0b — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 30, 2024

More than 55 million people watched the game on television, and viewership peaked at 64 million.

Viewership was up 17 percent from last year's AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.

Ravens v KC drew 55M TV viewers to make it the most watched AFC Championship gm ever.

It’s the most watched sporting event ever broadcast from Baltimore- exceeding the 49.8M viewers for O’s v PIT World Series Gm 7 in 1979📺 👀

🏈⚾️@wjz @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/zU1K40ueYW — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 30, 2024

That game was also the most watched sporting event ever broadcast from Baltimore, exceeding the 49.8 million viewers for the 1979 Orioles vs. Pirates World Series Game 7.