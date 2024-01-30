Taylor Swift or good football? Ravens-Chiefs was most-watched AFC Championship Game ever
BALTIMORE - Was it Taylor Swift or was it because two powerhouse football teams were slugging it out last Sunday in Baltimore?
Whatever the reason, eyes were glued to the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most-watched AFC Championship Game ever, according to the NFL.
It was also CBS' most-watched non-Super Bowl program since the 1994 Winter Olympics in primetime on Feb. 25, 1994.
More than 55 million people watched the game on television, and viewership peaked at 64 million.
Viewership was up 17 percent from last year's AFC Championship Game.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.
That game was also the most watched sporting event ever broadcast from Baltimore, exceeding the 49.8 million viewers for the 1979 Orioles vs. Pirates World Series Game 7.
