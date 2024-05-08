NFL to release full schedules May 15. Here's a look at the Ravens' opponents

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens' fans, which opponent are you excited to see?

The entire NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

That means we will know when the games are played and how many nationally televised games the Ravens will have.

This season’s schedule features nine playoff rematches, including all four Divisional Round games, both Conference Championships as well as the Super Bowl. https://t.co/Xsavpugqpt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Who do the Ravens play in 2024?

The Ravens, the defending AFC North champions, will play eight home games and nine road games.

The Ravens have home games against AFC North foes Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. They will also welcome the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles to M&T Bank Stadium.

Among those opponents, Baltimore lost twice to Pittsburgh and to Cleveland.

On the road, the Ravens will play Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens beat Houston, 34-10, in the AFC Divisional playoff round and lost to Kansas City, 17-10, in the AFC Championship Game.

They defeated the Chargers who are now coached by Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens' coach John Harbaugh.

Who's back?

The Baltimore Ravens lost several key players from last year's team, including Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney, Gus Edwards, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson.

However, they signed Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry to play next to MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, safety Kyle Hamilton, safety Marcus Williams, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tackle Ronnie Stanley among their returning players.

Here's a look at the Ravens' opponents:

HOME

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

AWAY

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers