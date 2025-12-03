Baltimore Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews agree to three-year contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens extended tight end Mark Andrews' contract by three more years, the team announced on Wednesday.

Andrews, a third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma, is a three-time Pro Bowl performer. Over the years, he has been a favorite target of draft classmate Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' two-time MVP quarterback.

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the three-year extension is worth $39.3 million, which includes $26 million guaranteed.

This season, Andrews became the franchise's all-time leading receiver, passing Derrick Mason.

"We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews," said Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta. "Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family."

This season, Andrews has 37 catches for 332 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns. He added a 35-yard game-winning rushing touchdown in the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on November 16.

Andrews was set to be a free agent after this season.

Andrews is in his eighth season with the Ravens, while ranking first in nearly every major receiving category in franchise history. He is tops in catches (473), yards (5,862), and touchdowns (56).

The Ravens (6-6) will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.