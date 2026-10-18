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Baltimore Ravens stunned by Cleveland Browns 13-10

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 on Sunday in Cleveland.

For the second game in a row, the Ravens played without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' defense racked up five sacks.

The Browns got within 10-3 after Andre Szmyt connected on a 48-yard field goal. 

After Ravens' Derrick Henry fumbled, Cleveland scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime, tying the game at 10-10 with 8:33 remaining.

Both kickers -- Szmyt and Ravens' Tyler Loop -- missed field goal attempts in the fourth quarter,

The Ravens scored on their first two possessions of the game and led 10-0 at halftime.

Tight end Josh Cuevas caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley. Loop made A 34-yard field goal.

The Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 25.

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