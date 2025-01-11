Thousands of fans brave frigid night in Baltimore for Ravens-Steelers AFC Wild Card matchup

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens soared at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday night in a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a win that takes them one step closer to a Super Bowl appearance.

The wildcard match-up brought thousands to Charm City.

"First of all, we already know what's up with the playoffs," said Ravens fan Kirsten Palmisano.

"We're going for the Ravens tonight," Aaron George said.

Fans came minutes and miles away to pack M&T Bank Stadium during a frigid Saturday night showdown.

"I drove from South Carolina for this game," Alec Taylor said. "They better go all the way."

"We're going all the way to the Super Bowl baby," Tey said.

"And Lamar is getting MVP," said Mackenzie Hunt.

In the sea of purple and black, several Steelers fans bravely showed their faces to the Bank.

"It's all fun and games until we get in the field," Malisa Eslin, a Steelers fan remarked.

"I'm used to it," Alyssa Messercola, another Steelers fan, said. "I've been a Steelers fan my whole life."

"It's our day to shine..."

Though, nothing could defeat the Flock's energy. Before kick-off, they took part in their own pre-game rituals – food, music, dance and practicing the occasional chant.

Many took part in Jimmy's Seafood's Ravens TailGOAT as DJ Pauly D put many in the game day mood. Several fans said this is a game they've all waited for.

"Every Steelers game versus Ravens is electric," Eslin said. "It's our day to shine."

"This is Lamar Jackson's time," Joe Tobin said. "We've been hearing it for years Lamar Jackson can't win the playoffs. Lamar Jackson is going to crush it in the playoffs. The Steelers aren't ready. Steelers barely got in. The Ravens dominated their way in."

Fans want this excitement to continue into the coming weeks and most importantly, they hope the Ravens can soar into the Super Bowl.

"February 9," Tobin said. "That is the moment. That is when the storybook writes the next chapter. It's not going to end, it's the next chapter because we're starting a dynasty now."