Baltimore Ravens shut out Cincinnati Bengals, 24-0

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and Derrick Henry gained 100 yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Ravens (7-7) avenged a loss to the Bengals on Thanksgiving in Baltimore.

Jackson completed touchdown passes to Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers. Henry added a rushing score.

Baltimore's defense picked off Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow twice, including an interception return for a touchdown by Kyle Van Noy.

Up next

The Baltimore Ravens will play host to the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 21. The Bengals will play at the Arizona Cardinals next week.