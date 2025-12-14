Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens shut out Cincinnati Bengals, 24-0

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and Derrick Henry gained 100 yards to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Ravens (7-7) avenged a loss to the Bengals on Thanksgiving in Baltimore.

Jackson completed touchdown passes to Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers. Henry added a rushing score.

Baltimore's defense picked off Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow twice, including an interception return for a touchdown by Kyle Van Noy.

The Baltimore Ravens will play host to the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 21. The Bengals will play at the Arizona Cardinals next week.

