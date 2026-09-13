Baltimore Ravens rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane could miss several weeks with wrist injury

The Baltimore Ravens could reportedly be without rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for several weeks after he fractured his wrist during Sunday's 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Lane will undergo further testing, including an MRI, on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

Another Ravens wide receiver, Zay Flowers, also left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Flowers finished with five catches for 150 receiving yards.

The initial diagnosis on #Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane is a fractured wrist suffered in today’s win over the #Colts, sources say. He’ll undergo further testing, including an MRI, tomorrow to determine the full extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/B5ilLl8Msx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2026

Lane caught one pass for 11 yards in his NFL debut. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California.

During his three seasons at USC, Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Ravens (1-0) will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 20.