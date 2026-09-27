Loop's 56-yard field goal as time expires gives Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 win in Rio

Lamar Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and alertly called a timeout with 1 second left, setting up Tyler Loop's 56-yard field goal to cap a stunning 7-second drive that gave the Baltimore Ravens a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Brazil.

The Ravens (2-1) and Cowboys (1-2) put on an entertaining show in front of an announced crowd of 72,792 during the NFL's third game in Brazil and first in the city of Rio de Janeiro, engaging in a back-and-forth contest that featured plenty of big plays.

For a moment, it looked as though it would be the Cowboys who would win the game in regulation.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was called for pass interference with 23 seconds left when his arms locked with CeeDee Lamb, giving the Cowboys the ball at the Ravens 2. After an incomplete pass, the Cowboys were called for a false start, which backed them up to the 7. Dallas settled for Brandon Aubrey's 23-yard field goal to tie it at 31 with 7 seconds left.

And that set up the Ravens' improbable finish that was capped by Loop's kick sailing through the uprights and the jubilant Ravens swarming their kicker during a wild celebration at the Maracana.

Jackson found rookie tight end Matt Hibner for a 2-yard touchdown for a 31-28 lead with 1:30 remaining. That gave the Cowboys and Dak Prescott enough time for the tying drive.

Baltimore's Derrick Henry ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens were in control with a 24-13 lead in the third quarter, but the Cowboys weren't done. Jake Ferguson atoned for a previous turnover when Prescott found him for a 19-yard touchdown. Dallas added a 2-point conversion on a nice catch by CeeDee Lamb, cutting the deficit to 24-21.

Baltimore appeared it was about to go up by 10 a few minutes later, but Henry was stuffed in the backfield on fourth-and-inches at the goal line when rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham sliced through the offensive line and made the tackle.

Dallas kept the momentum in its favor with a 96-yard touchdown drive that included a 49-yard pass to Lamb. KaVontae Turpin had a 9-yard TD run to give the Cowboys a 28-24 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

The Ravens' defense came up big in the third quarter, forcing a Cowboys turnover when Ferguson fumbled a shovel pass from Prescott. Dallas tried for a 59-yard field goal later in the third, but Keondre Jackson blocked Aubrey's kick to perserve the Ravens' 17-13 lead and regain possession at mid field.

Jackson hit Chris Moore for a 4-yard touchdown four plays later and a 24-13 lead.

The Ravens recovered from a rough start, scoring 17 straight points to take a 17-13 lead into halftime.

Henry moves into 9th place on NFL rushing list

Henry had a 5-yard run early in the second quarter to move into ninth place on the NFL's career rushing list, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who had 13,259. If the five-time Pro Bowl selection continues at his current pace, he could also pass Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and even Curtis Martin (14,101) this season.

Playing surface holds up

After concerns about the playing surface this week, the grass field at the Maracana appeared to hold up pretty well.

The NFL has been playing in Brazil since 2024, but the two previous games were at the 48,000-seat NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo. In the first year of the Brazil game, its turf was also criticized and forced players of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers to change their cleats to stop slipping.

Injuries

Ravens: Tight end Mark Andrews (hand) left in the first half, but returned later in the game.

Cowboys: Safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) left in the second quarter. Safety Markquese Bell (dehydration), left in the third quarter, but returned.

Up next

Ravens: Host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Cowboys: At the Houston Texans next Sunday.