Ravens' newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium ready to welcome fans for first preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their first preseason home game Saturday at the newly renovated M&T Bank Stadium.

CBS News Baltimore has been following the years-long renovation project meant to enhance the game day experience. Now, all that's missing is the fans.

Flock Yard reimagined

The North Plaza complex includes something called the Bud Light Talon, where tailgating is just steps away from the field, along with Frank's RedHot Backstage, an indoor bar.

"[It's] really going to be the place to be pre-game," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said Friday.

Ravens leaders reimagined the Flock Yard, turning it into 20 lofts for personal parties. Above it, there's a rooftop deck and lounge space.

"This entire plaza, on nongame day, has availability for us to host events, watch parties," Downs added. "We can rent these spaces."

Along the upper level, fans can also enjoy what's called "The Perch," an expanded area that overlooks the city.

Changes made with fans in mind

This is all part of the final phase of the Bank's three-year renovation project, which just wrapped. Ravens President Sashi Brown says each space was intentionally designed based on fan feedback.

"We did some research and focus groups with our fans that come to our games," said Brown. "I'm really excited to see what fans have to say."

New technology by Gate A will hopefully get fans into the plaza faster than before.

"This part now is secured and ticketed, which is really important to get people in earlier," Ravens Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations and Guest Experience Rich Tamayo said.

All of these new spaces will be open Saturday when the Ravens take on the Eagles at home.