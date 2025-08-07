Baltimore Ravens excitement returns as preseason kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore Ravens' excitement is pulsing through the city with fans gearing up for the first taste of football since January.

Fans will flock to M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday as the Ravens will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game of the season.

Stars, such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Roquan Smith, won't be playing, but that isn't stopping fans from displaying their purple pride.

"I'm ready for football, let's go Ravens," Ravens fan Juju said.

"We ready," Ravens' fan Farro Louve said. "Our whole D-line is ready, linebackers are ready, Ravens ready, man."

It's Ravens game day

On Thursday, Ravens fans are celebrating the start of football season in Baltimore.

"We're probably going to try to go and do a little pre-gaming, tailgating, and then we're going to go to the game," Ravens fan Tiffany Thomas said.

While it's just preseason, fans say this game matters, even if it's just for bragging rights.

"I know my Ravens are going to win and I love him very much – he's a Colts fan — but we're going to win tonight. I'm super excited about that," Thomas said.

Super Bowl expectations

Ravens fans feel optimistic about the season, saying a Super Bowl title is the expectation.

Baltimore won the AFC North in 2024 and made it to the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs, before a heartbreaking 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I think they're going to do awesome," Juju said. "Baltimore is tough, Baltimore is hard, they got it. And they are going to kill the Steelers. I want them to wipe the Steelers out."

"I'm looking for us to go to the Super Bowl, man," said Ravens fan Toshio Williams. "We've got the players, I'm just hoping these new people they drafted are broke enough and hungry enough to produce enough to make the team, you know what I mean?"

"Shout out to the Ravens, man, we're going to do our thing this year," added Louve. "(Lamar Jackson) is going to take us to the Super Bowl. Everybody, get your costumes ready because we're going to the Big Show."