Baltimore Ravens have plenty of problems even if Lamar Jackson returns soon

If the Baltimore Ravens play as they did in the second half against Cincinnati, not even Lamar Jackson can save them.

Already facing a reputation for folding late in games, the Ravens were a caricature of themselves Sunday, outscored 35-0 in the final two quarters of a 35-13 loss to the Bengals. Jackson missed a third straight game with an ankle injury, Baltimore didn't take full advantage of its statistical domination in the first half and then Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its first five possessions of the second.

The Ravens have outscored opponents by 65 points in the first half this season, while being outscored by 70 in the second. First-year coach Jesse Minter suggested the issue is at least partly psychological — Baltimore isn't handling momentum swings very well. He also indicated Monday that the team could use more leadership from players.

"There's moments in the game where it's like, 'Who's the guy that's going to grab everybody together and get them together on the sideline?' As a team we're working through who that is," Minter said. "There's guys that want to do it, and there's guys that, maybe they're dealing with something, or they're not playing the way they want to play, so they don't feel like they can do it in those moments.

"If you're kind of a known leader, sometimes you have to even erase how you're playing if you feel like you can collectively get everybody out of a funk," he added. "Those are things I think we're just continuing to work towards, but yeah, I think there's moments where we need a little bit more."

The Ravens are 4-3, which isn't itself cause for panic, but that record also has Baltimore in last place in the AFC North. Now the Ravens have to play at Buffalo this weekend, then have a quick turnaround before a Thursday night home game against Jacksonville.

It's still not clear when Jackson could be back.

"I think he'll be in a decent spot, but we'll know a lot more on Wednesday," Minter said.

What's working

The first half. More specifically, the Ravens — even with Tyler Huntley at quarterback — have started well in games offensively, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle using receiver Zay Flowers impressively.

"We started off the games well. He's had some really good opening scripts," Minter said. "I think he'd be the first to tell you, 'I have to be better finding that consistency and finding adjustments.'"

What needs help

The Ravens still can't get their offensive line right. Center Cam Jurgens was able to play after missing the first two games after Baltimore traded for him. But now rookie guard Vega Ioane is dealing with a knee injury.

The line is surely part of the reason the Ravens have had a hard time running the ball with Jackson out of the lineup. And a slew of penalties didn't help matters. Baltimore was called for five false starts — two on tight ends, three on linemen — in the game Sunday.

Stock up

The pass rush was not much of a factor in the second half, but the Ravens gave Joe Burrow problems in the first. Mike Green had the team's lone sack on the day.

Stock down

The second-half meltdown on defense raised serious questions about how good this core of players can still be. Linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are accomplished, highly paid players, but Humphrey is 30 and Smith will be in April.

Kyle Hamilton, now the undisputed star of this defense, had an uncharacteristically poor game.

Injuries

Minter said there was no update on Ioane.

"We're getting some things looked at today," he said. "I think we'll know more on Wednesday."

Key numbers

Since 2022 and including playoffs, the Ravens have outscored opponents by 363 points in the first half, the top mark in the league.

In the second half, Baltimore has outscored opponents by 47, which ranks 15th.

Next steps

The Ravens and Bills meet for the first time since last season's opener, when Buffalo scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the last 3:56 to win 41-40.