Baltimore Ravens offering tickets for potential Wild Card playoff game

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are selling tickets for a potential Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

If Baltimore does not host a Wild Card game, customers who have purchased tickets will receive refunds.

You can purchase tickets at Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets.       

