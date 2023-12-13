Baltimore Ravens offering tickets for potential Wild Card playoff game
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are selling tickets for a potential Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.
If Baltimore does not host a Wild Card game, customers who have purchased tickets will receive refunds.
You can purchase tickets at Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets.
