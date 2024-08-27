Baltimore Ravens make cuts, trim roster to 53 players

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Among those released were tight end Qadir Ismail, the son of former Ravens' star and WJZ contributor Qadry Ismail, and quarterback Devin Leary, who was selected in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

The Ravens also released wide receiver Malik Cunningham, quarterback Emory Jones, cornerback Pepe Williams and linebacker Josh Ross. Howard County native Beau Brade, who played in college at Maryland, is on the 53-man roster.

The Ravens are currently carrying two quarterbacks -- Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson. Running back Keaton Mitchell was the only Ravens' player on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list

Baltimore opens its regular season on September 5 in Kansas City.

Here's a look at the Ravens' roster moves:

WAIVED

OT Corey Bullock



RB Chris Collier



CB Bump Cooper Jr.



WR Malik Cunningham



G Darrian Dalcourt

OLB Joe Evans

TE Qadir Ismail

QB Emory Jones



QB Devin Leary



G Tashawn Manning



OT Julian Pearl



DE C.J. Ravenell



ILB Yvandy Rigby



LB Josh Ross



WR Dayton Wade



CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

TERMINATED (Vested Vet)

CB Ka'dar Hollman







RB John Kelly







WR Keith Kirkwood







WR Anthony Miller







DB Daryl Worley

WAIVED (Injury Settlement) NT Deadrin Senat









DT Josh Tupou





INJURED RESERVE ILB Deion Jennings







CB Christian Matthew









CB Arthur Maulet (designated for return)









CB Trayvon Mullen









WR Isaiah Washington









RB Owen Wright