Baltimore Ravens make cuts, trim roster to 53 players

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"
Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks" 01:09

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Among those released were tight end Qadir Ismail, the son of former Ravens' star and WJZ contributor Qadry Ismail, and quarterback Devin Leary, who was selected in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.

The Ravens also released wide receiver Malik Cunningham, quarterback Emory Jones, cornerback Pepe Williams and linebacker Josh Ross. Howard County native Beau Brade, who played in college at Maryland, is on the 53-man roster.

The Ravens are currently carrying two quarterbacks -- Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson. Running back Keaton Mitchell was the only Ravens' player on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list

Baltimore opens its regular season on September 5 in Kansas City.

Here's a look at the Ravens' roster moves:

        WAIVED

    • OT Corey Bullock
    • RB Chris Collier
    • CB Bump Cooper Jr.
    • WR Malik Cunningham
    • G Darrian Dalcourt
    • OLB Joe Evans
    • TE Qadir Ismail
    • QB Emory Jones
    • QB Devin Leary
    • G Tashawn Manning
    • OT Julian Pearl
    • DE C.J. Ravenell
    • ILB Yvandy Rigby
    • LB Josh Ross
    • WR Dayton Wade
    • CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

           TERMINATED (Vested Vet)

        • CB Ka'dar Hollman
        • RB John Kelly
        • WR Keith Kirkwood
        • WR Anthony Miller
        • DB Daryl Worley

      WAIVED (Injury Settlement)

          • NT Deadrin Senat
          • DT Josh Tupou

        INJURED RESERVE

          • ILB Deion Jennings
          • CB Christian Matthew
          • CB Arthur Maulet (designated for return)
          • CB Trayvon Mullen
          • WR Isaiah Washington
          • RB Owen Wright
