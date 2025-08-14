Baltimore Ravens to host kickoff watch party, featuring performance by Ying Yang Twins

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a watch party at M&T Bank Stadium for the season-opening game in Buffalo on Sunday, September 7, featuring a performance by the hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins.

The Ravens kick off the season on Sunday Night Football at the Buffalo Bills, in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Ravens' 2025 Watch Party: Kickoff Edition will have a live broadcast of the primetime game on the stadium's RavensVision video boards.

The festivities will also include appearances by Baltimore Ravens legends, cheerleaders, the mascot, and the Marching Ravens.

Tickets for the event are available for $10, with free parking in Lot BC near the stadium.

Baltimore Ravens outlook

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the season as the favorite to win the AFC North and challenge for a Super Bowl championship.

In 2024, the Ravens posted a 12-5 regular-season record and won the division. However, they lost in a heartbreaking 27-25 game to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

On offense, they return star quarterback Lamar Jackson, along with running back Derrick Henry, tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, and wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Defensively, the Ravens bring back linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Odafe Oweh.

They signed former Pro Bowlers DeAndre Hopkins and Jaire Alexander, at wide receiver and cornerback, respectively. Malaki Starks was selected in the first round by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who are the Ying Yang Twins?

The Ying Yang Twins, a hip-hop duo from Atlanta, are known for their party mix of songs that includes "Salt Shaker," "Get Low," and "Whistle While Your Twerk."