Justin Tucker became the 3rd kicker to make 50 kicks from 50-plus yards, team says

BALTIMORE -- With his 56-yard kick in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker became the third kicker in NFL history to make 50 kicks of 50-plus yards.

The score put the Ravens up 31-20. (He also missed an extra point for just the fifth time in his career, but we're sure Ravens fans won't hold it against him.)

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater leads with 66 successful attempts from 50 yards or more, followed by Sebastian Janikowski with 58.

For perspective, Prater, 38, is five years older than Tucker, and Janikowski, 44, has been out of football since 2018.

In terms of accuracy, Prater has a slight edge, converting 74% of his attempts from 50-plus yards to Tucker's 73.5%.

Janikowski, by comparison, made 55%.

It just so happens today's statistical nugget comes on the one-year anniversary of Tucker's record-setting, 66-yard field goal as time expired in the Ravens' Week 3 game against he Detroit Lions.