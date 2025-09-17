Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely says he will return "very soon" during WJZ Purple Playbook taping

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely will be back "very soon," he told the panel during a taping of WJZ's Purple Playbook on Wednesday at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

It was the first time Likely addressed his injury and recovery status.

Likely broke a bone in his foot during a training camp session on July 29. He underwent surgery and missed the preseason and the first two games of the season.

Likely told WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze, Anchor Rick Ritter, and former Ravens' standout Torrey Smith that he broke his fifth metatarsal during a one-on-one drill in practice. The defender landed on his foot.

"He landed on my foot by accident. I grabbed my foot, felt like I couldn't put pressure on it, got an MRI, saw that I cracked my fifth metatarsal, got the surgery, and got the timestamp," Likely said.

Isaiah Likely says fans will be seeing him “very soon” live @JimmysSeafood on Purple Playbook #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/7jPXNjAWFt — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 17, 2025

Likely didn't say if he would be ready for this week's home Monday Night Football Game against the Detroit Lions. But, he did say he was nearing his return.

"Knowing the end-all end-game, it's to make sure I am good down the road," Likely said. "I'm taking it week by week, itching to get back out there."

Boost to the offense

The Ravens need Likely's production in the offense. In two games this season, the team's tight ends have accounted for two receptions for seven yards.

He said it has been tough not playing in those games.

"I feel like people don't really understand the joy people don't get playing football until it is taken away from you," Likely said. "When you are injured and not able to physically do something, that's when it hurts. You see your teammates and the brotherhood out there, and you aren't out there to have fun; that's when it hurts."

Likely said during his rehab process that he is working to trust his movements on the field, so that he can be the player he wants to be.

"That's where I am now, just being able to trust myself, being able to be me, because I know when I get out there, the fans, my players, my brothers, the coaches, all want to see me be me," Likely said.

Breakout 2024 season for Likely

Likely caught 42 passes for 477 yards with six touchdowns last season. In the playoffs, he caught seven passes for 126 yards.

He caught a touchdown in the final two minutes of the Ravens' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, cutting their deficit to 27-25. The potential game-tying two-point conversion was dropped by Mark Andrews as the Ravens' season ended.