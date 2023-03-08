Baltimore Ravens hire Greg Lewis as wide receiver coach

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have hired Greg Lewis as the team's wide receiver coach.

The team announced the new hire on Wednesday.

Lewis, 43, has been an NFL coach for nine seasons. He worked with the Kansas City Chiefs' running backs between 2021 and 2022 and its wide receivers between 2017 and 2020, according to team staff.

In Kanas City, Lewis assisted on offenses that helped the organization win six-straight AFC West titles, three conference championships and two Super Bowls, team staff said.

Lewis was a wide receivers coach in Philadelphia in 2016 and an offensive assistant in New Orleans in 2015, according to team staff.

Additionally, Lewis spent three seasons coaching wide receivers with the University of Pittsburgh in 2014, San Jose State in 2013 and the University of San Diego in 2012, team staff said.

Lewis first joined the coaching ranks as a training camp intern with the Eagles in 2012, according to team staff.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Lewis had an impressive track record.

"Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner," Harbaugh said. "His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units' production."