LA Rams stuff the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens 17-3, dropping Baltimore to 1-5

The Los Angeles Rams finished the first half with a goal-line stand and then Matthew Stafford guided them to a pair of touchdowns to begin the third quarter in a 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Rams (4-2) weren't at their best, but they didn't have to be against a spiraling Baltimore team that was without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson for a second straight weekend. The Ravens (1-5) managed a field goal on their first drive and nothing more.

It was tied at 3 late in the first half when the Ravens had first-and-goal from the 4. After Derrick Henry ran to the 1, Baltimore tried back-to-back tush push plays with tight end Mark Andrews lining up at quarterback and sneaking. Neither worked and then Henry was stopped on fourth down.

Kyren Williams put Los Angeles ahead with a 3-yard scoring run in the third. After Baltimore's Zay Flowers fumbled, the Rams quickly made it 17-3 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Tyler Higbee.

With Jackson sidelined by a hamstring injury, Cooper Rush went 11 for 19 for 72 yards with an interception and a lost fumble before being pulled in favor of Tyler Huntley in the fourth. Huntley managed to drive Baltimore from deep in its own territory to the red zone before the Ravens turned the ball over on downs with 3:44 left.

Rush was intercepted in the first quarter, but a fumble by Stafford gave the ball back to the Ravens. The Rams also missed a short field goal and wiped out a fumble by the Ravens with a penalty in the first half, but Baltimore couldn't do much to capitalize.

Then it was the Ravens making all the big mistakes in the second half, specifically the fumble by Flowers and then a jet sweep to Flowers later in the third that the receiver didn't receive cleanly. That fumble was charged to Rush.

Star receiver Puka Nacua left in the second quarter with a foot injury but was back for the Rams in the third.

Only four teams have managed to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start, and that's what the Ravens will have to do now — although the regular season is longer now than it was for those four teams.

Injuries

Ravens: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) played after missing the previous game, but didn't make it through the first half. ... Baltimore edge rusher Tavius Robinson left with a foot injury.

Rams: RB Blake Corum went to the tunnel with an ankle injury at the same time Nacua did.

Up next

The Rams head to London for their next game, Sunday against Jacksonville. Baltimore has a much-needed open date before hosting Chicago on Oct. 26.