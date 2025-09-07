Buffalo Bills rally in fourth quarter to stun Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in season-opener

Baltimore Ravens fans fired up as team opens season

The Buffalo Bills rallied to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo's Josh Prater kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to cap off the come-from-behind win in the season-opener for both teams.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in Baltimore's season-opening loss. Running back Derrick Henry gained 169 yards with two touchdowns.

Second half clash

Jackson hooked up with Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins for second-half touchdown passes. Hopkins hauled in a one-handed catch in the end zone to give the Ravens a 33-19 lead late in the third quarter.

Buffalo inched closer with a touchdown run by Josh Allen. But Henry's 46-yard touchdown burst put the Ravens up 40-25.

The Bills got within two points with back-to-back touchdowns by Keon Coleman and Josh Allen. The Bills got the ball back and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

A close first half

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop made two field goals -- from 52 and 49 yards -- and Henry and Jackson both had rushing touchdowns to boost the Raves to a 20-13 lead at Baltimore.

The Ravens gained 160 rushing yards in the first half, led by Henry's 123.

Up next

The Ravens (0-1) play host to the Cleveland Browns (0-1) on Sunday, Sept. 14, in the first game of the season at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The Buffalo Bills (1-0) travel to the New York Jets (0-1) on Sept. 14.