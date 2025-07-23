Lamar Jackson declines to comment on arbitration case that stemmed in part from free agency

Lamar Jackson wasn't at all interested in discussing the arbitration case that's helped cause so much upheaval within the NFL Players Association.

In January, arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion by owners in contract negotiations with quarterbacks after the Cleveland Browns gave QB Deshaun Watson a record $230 million fully guaranteed contract back in 2022. The union is appealing.

"I'm focused on football"

Jackson's free agency a couple of years ago was a big part of that case. The Ravens gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning he had a chance to negotiate with other teams, but he ultimately signed a five-year deal with Baltimore.

The "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast first published the arbitrator's decision. When asked about the case on Wednesday after practice, Jackson changed the subject.

"I'm focused on football right now. I'm not worried about that right now," Jackson said. "That happened. It is what it is. I'm focused on this right now."

The revelation that the NFLPA and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep the arbitrator's ruling quiet has led to turmoil within the union. Lloyd Howell resigned as executive director of the NFLPA.

Jackson wouldn't comment on what's happening within the NFLPA either, although it's obviously a significant topic around the league.

"Yeah, it's been kind of a mess. We've been meeting about it the past couple days, long meetings. That's also something that's been hanging over my head, too," said tackle Zach Tom, player rep for the Green Bay Packers. "I think it's an unfortunate situation. I'm really not sure how much I can say. I'll just leave it at that."

Jackson committed to Baltimore

Watson received his deal in 2022, a year before Jackson had a limited chance to test the market.

"While the NFL Management Council encouraged the 32 member clubs of the NFL to reduce guarantees in future contracts with players at the March 2022 annual meeting of the club owners, the clubs did not join in such a collusive agreement and did not act in accordance with one as to the three quarterbacks named (Jackson, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray) in the initial arbitration demand or to other veteran players," the arbitrator's decision said.

In the two seasons since, Jackson has finished first and second in the MVP vote, and the question now is whether he and the Ravens can agree on an extension beyond the three years left on his deal.

Jackson certainly indicated that he's moved on from the 2023 negotiations, but that appears to have been a turning point after Watson's deal, and one that has continued to impact what quarterbacks can expect to be offered.

"I'm all for the players and I'm all for guys getting what they deserve," Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith said. "Whenever a guy like Lamar — two-time MVP, perennial Pro Bowler — a lot of these other guys who are doing a great job, when there's a chance for them to really just get what they deserve, I think it's warranted. ... When you work hard and you earn something, you kind of just want your just due."